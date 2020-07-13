This is the best-selling pony car in America so far for 2020

Through the initially 6, extremely tough months of the year, Ford offered 33,786 Mustangs, boosted by the brand-new top of the line Shelby GT500, which is the most effective Ford ever at 760 hp.

Dodge provided 22,018 Challengers throughout the very same duration, however saw a drop of 23 percent from the previous year compared to the Mustang’s 12.3 percent. Watch out for a late charge with the intro of the Challenger Super Stock as the most effective American car on sale at 807 hp and the accompanying buzz for the lineup this fall.

The Chevy Camaro is a really remote 3rd with simply 13,860 vehicles provided, down 43.35 percent from2019 No significant brand-new variations are anticipated to be presented this year as the very first mid-engine Corvette takes the spotlight at the Bowtie Brand.

