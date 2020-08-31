‘This is sketchy:’ Video shows manhunt for trespasser on Disney World island

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – More than a dozen Orange County sheriff’s deputies swarmed a shuttered Walt Disney World theme park in April trying to locate a trespasser accused of camping on an island at the resort, video obtained by News 6 reveals.

Richard McGuire, 42, was arrested in April for allegedly camping at Disney’s former Discovery Island zoological park while the entire resort was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[RELATED: Report: Man caught camping on Disney’s Discovery Island says it was ‘tropical paradise’]

As deputies searched by ground, air and water trying to locate McGuire, the suspected trespasser recorded videos of himself hiding on the island.

“Disney world ain’t playing. Disney World ain’t (expletive) playing,” McGuire said in a video, recently posted on his YouTube channel, showing him covering himself with leaves as the sheriff’s helicopter can be heard circling overhead.

McGuire has pleaded not guilty to trespassing at Disney, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum one-year jail sentence.

Newly released video captured by deputies’ body-worn cameras shows how the manhunt unfolded on Discovery Island, an 11-acre island in the middle of Disney’s Bay Lake that once housed animal exhibits, walking trails and a refreshment stand.

The former park, which…