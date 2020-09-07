This is our big chance to create better workplaces

This article is part of the FT’s Rebooting the Workplace series, asking prominent thinkers, policymakers and workplace experts to examine the biggest questions of the post-pandemic moment.

Even before coronavirus struck, the future of work looked uncertain: algorithms and artificial intelligence; shifting demographics and globalisation; the move to outsourcing and part-time work; the endless demand for new skills. The pandemic, the panicked lockdown, nervous shutdown and jittery reopening of businesses have exacerbated those challenges.

But the crisis has also accelerated changes that were already under way and triggered a radical rethink not just of where we work, but how. Two big transformations stand out.

First, for many workers and their managers, the workplace is now not so much a physical location as a virtual space. Displaced staff have learnt to conjure up the office or the call centre from a shared table, a bedroom, or a front room, via laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Second, the pandemic has made leaders appreciate not only staff members’ hidden skills but also their personal hinterland. Multinationals have long operated a system of matrix management, in which staff report to more than one manager — the head of the European region, say, and the vice-president of sales….