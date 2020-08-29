This is not the end. – TheLeafsNation

Saturday August 29th at 12:30 pm.

The day and time the NHL is formally back in action. Let me inform you why we should not be hurrying to forget the occasions of the past 3 days.

Before I enter that, I ask that you folks take a while to check out this piece by Omar from Pension Plan Puppets, in addition to this open letter to the NHL by Matthew Henriques, if you have not currently.

These previous couple days have actually been a lot in the hockey world.

From an absence of action from the league and gamers the day sports took a time out. Excuses of sleeping or not sufficient time to prepare for a stop, despite the fact that there were hours from when the Bucks didn’t take the court to the Tampa/Boston video game. Some folks remain in a bubble both actually and figuratively. Re: Alain Vigneault

It triggered an outcry which then phased into a minute of reflection.

In the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, the NHL will hold a minute of reflection prior to tonight’s Tampa/Boston video game in Toronto and tonight’s Colorado/Dallas video game in Edmonton. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 26, 2020

Mind you this minute of reflection just lasted about 33 seconds.