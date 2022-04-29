Today, the fate of Armenia will be decided in Yerevan և in this square, stated Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the organizers of the Resistance movement, during the protest action in Freedom Square.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan reminded that on May 1, at 16:00, the main “most important” rally will take place here.

“On that day, we put an end to the page of defeat, disgrace, and begin to create a new dawn. There will be no “love” or “whites” in this square that day. “From that day, there will be no other party, ARF, RPA, Kocharyan, Sargsyan or Vanetsyan in this square, there will be a united Armenian people who have come out to fight for their country,” he said.

According to the opposition figure, everyone should follow this principle.

“From that moment, the Armenian people will be in the square. “This is not a struggle of the government-opposition, this is a nationwide-national struggle,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan stated.

He added that the situation in the country is difficult, the issue of Armenia’s existence is on the table. The political forces have assumed the responsibility of leading the struggle, and they expect support from the citizens who came out of the struggle.

“Hold our backs, we are by your side, ready to move before you ացնել to remove the power of this evil a minute ago. “After removing them, there will be solidarity, security, calm and stability in this country,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.