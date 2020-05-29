This is Joe Biden’s best path to win in 2020

In 2016, Donald Trump won Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, three states Republican’s hadn’t won in years. While many believe Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s likeliest win would come from taking back the midwest, Chris Cillizza explains why that conventional wisdom may not be Biden’s best bet.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

Why the Midwest is not *the* 2020 battleground

https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/18/politics/2020-battleground-arizona-north-carolina-midwest/index.html

2016 Presidential Election Results

https://www.270towin.com/maps/2016-actual-electoral-map

THE POST- POLITICAL REALIGNMENT ELECTORAL COLLEGE MAP

https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/6891686/Biden-Path-to-270-5-15.pdf

Arizona Senate – McSally vs. Kelly

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2020/senate/az/arizona_senate_mcsally_vs_kelly-6801.html

270toWin: Arizona

https://www.270towin.com/states/Arizona

About me:

I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.

CREDITS

Writer: Chris Cillizza

The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon

Editor: Michelle Cho

Producer: Arielle Sacks

Follow Chris on

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/

Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/cnn/dvgb325pfm

#CNN #Cillizza #Biden2020



source