This is Joe Biden’s best path to win in 2020

In 2016, Donald Trump won Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, three states Republican’s hadn’t won in years. While many believe Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s likeliest win would come from taking back the midwest, Chris Cillizza explains why that conventional wisdom may not be Biden’s best bet.
SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:
Why the Midwest is not *the* 2020 battleground
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/18/politics/2020-battleground-arizona-north-carolina-midwest/index.html
2016 Presidential Election Results
https://www.270towin.com/maps/2016-actual-electoral-map
THE POST- POLITICAL REALIGNMENT ELECTORAL COLLEGE MAP
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/6891686/Biden-Path-to-270-5-15.pdf
Arizona Senate – McSally vs. Kelly
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2020/senate/az/arizona_senate_mcsally_vs_kelly-6801.html
270toWin: Arizona
https://www.270towin.com/states/Arizona
About me:
I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.
CREDITS
Writer: Chris Cillizza
The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon
Editor: Michelle Cho
Producer: Arielle Sacks
Follow Chris on
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/
Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/cnn/dvgb325pfm
#CNN #Cillizza #Biden2020
source