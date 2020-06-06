This is Joe Biden’s best path to win in 2020

By
Jackson Delong
-

In 2016, Donald Trump gained Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, three states Republican’s hadn’t gained in years. While many imagine Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s likeliest win would come from taking again the midwest, Chris Cillizza explains why that standard knowledge might not be Biden’s best guess.

Source: CNN

Source link

