This is how other countries are gradually reopening schools

Schools have enforced practical distancing measures in the classroom while staying open for the kids of workers and emergency service personnel. In Brandenberg, there is a strict one-and-a-half metre rule in place. Schools have been told they must present plans for how they are going to ensure hygiene and social distancing. This has been criticised by those who fear German schools do not have sufficient soap, disinfectant, or PPE.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that Germany's efforts to combat coronavirus have been successful but "fragile", and said "as long as there is no vaccine, you have to live with the virus."

Denmark

Primary schools and kindergartens reopened in Denmark in April after five weeks of closure, a decision taken after daily coronavirus deaths steadily declined from their peak. From 15 April, hundreds of thousands of children came ultimately back to schools which have been left to decide for themselves how to implement the two-metre distancing rule.

Classes have been split up in two across a lot of the country, with a teacher for every 10 or 11 students. Even for some classes, children are being sent outside whenever possible, with young ones being asked to play in subgroups to avoid coronavirus spreading whenever possible.

Some students will have shorter college days in order to allow resources to be shared.

At primary schools, desks are being placed six feet apart plus some lessons are now held in more spacious gyms. Regular hand washing during the day is encouraged, with some schools instructing children to clean their hands at least every two hours while in class, although masks are currently few and far between.

Many schools have said that their attendance rates are over 90 percent, but a minority of parents initially kept their young ones away, with a social media campaign group warning against children “being guinea pigs for Covid-19”.

Taiwan

Widely seen as a success story in how it has taken care of immediately coronavirus, Taiwan has had its schools reopened since late February, following a short extension to holidays because of the virus.

Students and staff are wearing masks and go through some strict protective measures when they get to school. Side-by-side desks and group desks in classrooms have been split in order to encourage social distancing among young ones, while all windows and air vents in classrooms have been exposed.