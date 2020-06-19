‘This is disturbing’: Former White House ethics chief raises questions about Ivanka Trump’s emails

The former head of the usa Office of Government Ethics has raised questions about controversial emails Ivanka Trump sent before joining her father’s White House administration, after they resurfaced due to John Bolton’s upcoming book.

Walter Shaub, who served as the chief ethics czar under former President Barack Obama, described the previously reported emails as “disturbing” after they were posted to Twitter by way of a government watchdog group, which received them after filing a Freedom of Information Act request in 2017.

Ms Trump, who now serves as a senior White House adviser in President Donald Trump’s administration, was found to possess conducted government business over a private server using personal email account “on hundreds of occasions”, based on the watchdog group, American Oversight.





The emails unmasked that the initial daughter — who had no prior government or political experience prior to serving in her father’s White House — was emailing top cabinet officials like Education Secretary Betsy DeVos prior to officially joining the administration.

Mr Shaub pointed to one email that he found “even MORE disturbing” than the others, which showed Ms Trump referring to a White House official as her “COS”, or chief of staff. The former ethics chief wrote in a tweet: “Wow! This is really crazy stuff.”





Mr Trump made Hillary Clinton’s use of an exclusive email server during her tenure as secretary of state a vital part of his criticism against her within the last few presidential election. While it had been previously reported that Ms Trump and many others in the White House — including her husband, Jared Kushner — used personal emails to conduct government business in the initial months of the brand new administration, those revelations have since resurfaced amid explosive reports surrounding the new book by Mr Bolton, the former national security adviser.

The upcoming book, titled The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, claims Mr Trump devised a major distraction to avoid press reports about his daughter’s use of an exclusive email server and personal account following the emails were initially discovered by American Oversight.

He then defended Saudi Arabia and supported Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the government faced mounting criticism within the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the book alleges.

Mr Trump has shot down his ex-National Security Adviser as a “liar” after reports of the book emerged, saying within an interview with The Journal: “Everybody in the White House hated John Bolton.”

The Trump administration has also filed a lawsuit against Mr Bolton over the book, claiming it contained “classified information” — despite the fact that the president has often alleged the revelations in the book were false.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Mr Trump said he “used a washed-up guy” while talking about his appointment of Mr Bolton to the critical national security role, adding: “I gave him a chance.”