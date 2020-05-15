A disturbing video goes viral this week displaying the second cops dragged away a girl who was holding an indication that mentioned “We Are Free” as she sat on a seaside in Miami Beach, Florida.

Kimberly Falkenstine, 33, was protesting COVID-19 seaside closures and he or she refused to depart when confronted by officers, according to WTVJ-TV. They ended up arresting her and charging her with violating an emergency order, trespassing, and resisting an officer with out violence.

The cops came across Falkenstine simply after she and her husband participated in a protest at Lummus Park, the place demonstrators demanded that South Florida reopen its seashores and financial system. When confronted by the officers, Falkenstine advised them that the seaside was for the general public and that it was her proper to be there.

The whole incident was captured on digicam by a person who was with Falkenstine. The video opens together with her saying that the variety of officers patrolling the seaside is “ridiculous.”

“This is a power trip. This has nothing to do with the virus,” she mentioned.

After Falkenstine sat down on the seaside, a patrol automotive will be seen arriving. Two different autos rapidly made their technique to the scene, and three officers ended up approaching the girl. When they acquired to Falkenstine, she raised her signal over her head earlier than the cops grabbed her arms.

As the officers dragged Falkenstine away, a crowd gathered to cheer her on.

We need to agree with Falkenstine that this actually is ridiculous. Things have gone method too far, and these officers are clearly on the facility journey of a lifetime. Leftist governments all around the nation are relishing controlling each side of our lives within the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s time for us to take our liberties again. The American individuals deserve higher than this.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 15, 2020.

