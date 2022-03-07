From March 8, the Armenian-Cypriot film “Return” will be screened. The filming took place in Armenia and Cyprus. The film is about how the boundless love and devotion he has for the homeland and the girl he loves makes a young man born and raised in the Diaspora sacrifice himself. The film is based on a true story. The main actor is Cypriot actor Yuri Melikov, the director is Arman Gevorgyan, the author of the script is Harutyun Ghukasyan.

The film also stars Alexander Khachatryan, Diana Malenko, Luiza Ghambaryan, Anahit Kirakosyan and Arsen Lonyan. The creative staff gave a press conference before the premiere of “Return”.

Director Arman Gevorgyan did not want to “open brackets” in advance, saying that there were two stories in the film. “Both stories are real, there is an artistic nuance. One story is a melodrama about a young couple. The couple meets in Yerevan, both are not from Armenia, but they are Armenians, love is born between them. And the second story is about a Syrian family who fled to Armenia because of the war. Throughout the film, the viewer will follow what the family members are going through to find each other. The two stories in the film intersect. We have a very bright, beautiful ending, full of love. Globally, this is a film about love. love between people, homeland and family, “the director added.

“I play myself in this film. This is my debut, “said lead actor Yuri Melikov. He emphasized that this is his first time entering the world of cinema, but he thinks that it is not far from the field of music, as he is a musician and composer.

“This film is about staying Armenian in a foreign country, feeling Armenian and not losing touch with the homeland. I hope you will like it very much, “Yuri Melikov added.

