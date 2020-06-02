‘This is a manifestation of extreme irresponsibility’: Pashinyan comments on video sent to him – Panorama

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted a video on his Facebook web page on Tuesday morning, writing:
“I’ve simply been sent this video, with assurances that this occurred yesterday in Shengavit Administrative District.
This is a manifestation of extreme irresponsibility, a risk to nationwide safety.
I’ve instructed the director of the National Security Service (NSS) to take care of the organizers of all such occasions.”
