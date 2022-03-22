“Today you witnessed some, in fact, absolute illegalities. In fact, the judge today thought on what grounds he would not let me go and recalled that he had made the decision to detain me in time. “I want to remind everyone that it happened on August 11, 2021, when I was participating in the first sitting of the National Assembly, where the issue of electing me as the chairman of the committee was also discussed,” said Armen Gevorgyan, MP of the NA “Armenia” faction.

“On August 4, when I did not participate in the court session, but I participated in the NA session, the judge at that time considered my absence respectable, but a week later he decided that it was disrespectful and made a decision to detain me. For 7-8 months now, for various reasons, he did not allow me to attend various PACE events, and today he just remembers that he made a similar decision on August 11, and he does not like my behavior.

I would like to inform you that from now on I will be guided by the mandate of the NA deputy, and besides, the NA Rules of Procedure law is higher than the Criminal Procedure Code, so in the true sense of the word I have to fulfill my responsibilities. You can see how many times we have been trying to get clarification on this accusation. It was clear from the beginning that this accusation was a hand-made accusation, because the main focus of the investigation was the “March 1 case”.

Let me remind you that I was generally charged with obstructing justice on August 3, 2018, and I still have that signature, and I was elected on August 13, 2018, which later disappeared. “There is no reasonable suspicion in the case of” 1 “and the case of bribery, and some things have been written about money laundering, and if we assume that even such actions have taken place, there are no grounds for arrest,” said Armen Gevorgyan.

According to him, the investigator made a decision to seize his property in August 2018 on an accusation that had a statute of limitations, ըստ, in fact, did not cause economic consequences. “The decision of the same investigator was only sent to the other state bodies in December for execution. It is clear that the courts considered those decisions illegal and lifted the arrests. ”

It should be reminded that the Court of General Jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan, chaired by Judge Anna Danibekyan, postponed the hearing on the alleged bribery case for a week, which continued on March 22. During the previous court session, Armen Gorgyan’s lawyer Lusine Sahakyan petitioned the court to allow Gorgyan to leave the country for Rome from April 6 to 9 to attend the sitting of the PACE Committee on Children and Social Affairs, but Judge Danibekyan rejected the motion.

Gohar HAKOBYAN