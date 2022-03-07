The crisis in the east of Europe has led to a global cataclysm that the world has not seen since World War II, said Serbian President Aleksandar Vuիչըiիչը in a conversation with reporters.

“I want people to know how difficult the situation is. I wait for the news with fear every day. If sanctions are imposed on Russian oil, and all the developments lead to it, I do not know how it will end. At the Paris Stock Exchange, grain has exceeded the maximum threshold, which means that many products will become more expensive, tomorrow, the next day we will have to impose a ban on wheat exports, we must keep it for the sake of our people և neighbors. This is a cataclysm that the world has not seen since World War II. “Only it should not be worse than that,” said the Serbian president.

Earlier, Alexander Vuիչըiիչը stated that the crisis in Ukraine is changing the whole world political field, with the consequences of which many countries will feel.