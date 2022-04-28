“This is a fight between Nikol Pashinyan and Vazgen Sargsyan,” Eduard Sharmazanov, former NA Vice Speaker, member of the RPA Supreme Body, told reporters during a march organized by the RPA youth today.

He urged Vazgen Sargsyan’s friends and relatives to draw the line: are they supporters of Sparapet or Nikol Pashinyan? Eduard Sharmazanov stated that the government is in a mess. To our question, why did he make such a conclusion, he answered. “From my political experience.”

Then he added that the announcements about being in power for ten years testify that the government has been cut off from reality.

Let us remind that Nairi Sargsyan, Nikol Pashinyan’s former assistant, told Aravot.am about that yesterday.

Details in the video.

Nelli GRIGORYAN