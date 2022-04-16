The legislators of Artsakh demand from the Armenian authorities to give up “their current catastrophic position.” “No government has the right to lower the bar of negotiation to an unacceptable status for Artsakh under the pretext of” peace “, as well as to the internationally recognized right to self-determination.” “On behalf of the Armenians of Artsakh, we appeal to the Armenians around the world to stand together resolutely in this just struggle with our brothers and sisters in Armenia and Artsakh,” the statement of the Artsakh National Assembly reads.

Meanwhile, Eduard Aghajanyan, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Armenian Parliament, claims, “Our colleagues probably did not understand the content of the Prime Minister’s speech, otherwise I can not find any explanation in the basis of that statement.”

The guest of “Aravot” “Confrontation” program, political technologist Karen Kocharyan remarked in this regard ․ “It seems to me that Eduard Aghajanyan has been working on the” Nikol Pashinyan-Armenian Nation “explanatory dictionary for 4 years already. Because when Nikol Pashinyan said that the time had come for the citizen to take revenge, the same Eduard Aghajanyan went on the air and said that you did not understand well what Nikol Pashinyan said. That is, every time the whole nation “does not understand well”, Eduard Aghajanyan comes out, says that you did not understand, but does not say, and in that case what did he say so that we understand well. Well, suppose they did not understand well, what does it mean, what does it mean, for example, “lowering the bar of negotiations”.

It should be reminded that while presenting the 2021 annual report on the results of the implementation of the RA Government’s program, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said ․ “Today, the international community is telling us again. “Lower your bar on the status of Nagorno Karabakh a little; you will ensure great international consolidation around Armenia and Artsakh.” And add: “Otherwise,” says the international community, “please do not rely on us, not because we do not want to help you, but because we can not help you.”

“They did not understand in Artsakh, Armenia, the Diaspora, no one understood well. In that case, in detail, maybe you can explain it “on your fingers”, – Karen Kocharyan mocked. – Maybe they are idiots, nobody understands anything. Nikol Pashinyan is so genius that his thoughts must be explained by all means. ”

The other guest of the “Confrontation” program, political scientist Armen Vardanyan, did not agree that lowering the bar gives Artsakh ․ “At this stage, for tactical reasons, Pashinyan is softening his rhetoric a bit, he is acting from a slightly more moderate position.”

According to Armen Vardanyan’s analysis, “Most likely, this is a big game by the Armenian authorities, where there is a role distribution. And I think that in any case, a very difficult situation has been created and there is no need to act from a more pious position in the negotiations. By the way, if we look at the history, Azerbaijan has passed the same way. After the signing of the 1994 ceasefire, Azerbaijan did not immediately set such high standards in the negotiations ․ “Heydar Aliyev made very moderate demands.”

The political scientist thinks ․ “Now they are just taking time to see what will change in the world, because the Russia-Ukraine war can even change the world order. And a lot will depend on the outcome of this war. That is why they are in a more expectant state at this stage, and this is a simple maneuver. ”

Meanwhile, Pashinyan said ․ “The signing of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan as soon as possible is part of our plans.” Karen Kocharyan objected ․ Nobody looks at their plans ․․․ In the conflict, he is just a figure that is being played. “

Anna ISRAELYAN