This Interactive Map Shows Where Your Home Was on Earth 750 Million Years Ago

Earth, with its reassuringly familiar continents, organized in the reputable setup you understand and like, didn’t constantly look the method it does now.

Its land masses, as soon as locked together in supercontinents, have actually split and broken and moved far from each other, and consistently come together once again throughout our world’s 4.5-billion-year history.

In a sense, the place of your home town has actually for that reason done more globetrotting than you have. And, thanks to a cool interactive site that’s been doing the rounds just recently, you can even check out just how much that place has actually moved throughout numerous countless years.

It’s called Ancient Earth Globe, introduced a few years ago by palaeontologistIan Webster It integrates palaeogeographic maps established as part of the PALEOMAPS task – led by geologist and palaeogeographer Christopher Scotese – and information from GPlates, an open-source repository of geoscience information.

“I’m amazed that geologists collected enough data to actually plot my home 750 million years ago, so I thought you all would enjoy it too,” Webster wrote on Hacker News in 2018

“Even though plate tectonic designs return exact outcomes, you must think about the plots approximate (clearly we will never ever have the ability to show accuracy). In my tests I discovered that design outcomes can …