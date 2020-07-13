This Greek college student biked 48 days to make it back home to his family

( CNN)– Even after numerous miles into his two-wheel journey, Kleon Papadimitriou states he still wasn’t sure he ‘d make ithome

The 20- year-old Greek college student had actually been stuck in Scotland, where he studied, without any method to return to Athens while flights were closed down due to the pandemic.

So he chose to bike the approximately 2,175- mile path rather.

“It’s just now dawning on me how big of an achievement this was,” he states of his 48- day journey. “And I did learn a lot of things about myself, about my limits, about my strengths and my weaknesses. And I’d say I really hope that the trip inspired at least one more person to go out of their comfort zone and try something new, something big.”

It took the 20- year-old 7 weeks to make it back home Courtesy Kleon Papadimitriou

Papadimitriou, now about to start his 3rd year of research studies at the University of Aberdeen, states it remained in the last couple of days of March when he chose to search for an earlier flight home, in hopes of beating the quickly spreading out results of coronavirus throughoutEurope Most of his buddies had actually currently left, however he states he stuck around back to make sure he would not miss out on any lessons. He reserved 3 flights– however all were canceled.

“By the first of April I knew that I would spend at least the next month in quarantine in Aberdeen,” he stated.

But then he got his concept.

Canned sardines, a bike and a camping tent

Stuck countless miles far from his family and craving an experience, Papadimitriou states he started investigating what it would take to make the journey on 2 wheels. He states he had actually contended in a race in 2019 and had actually quickly trained this year for numerous weeks– however that had to do with all the cycling experience he brought with him.

Initially, he states the concept was more of a “pipe dream.”

But quickly he started buying the devices he required. He acquired a bike, informed his buddies and broke the news to his moms and dads. They concurred, he states, primarily since “they thought it was just an idea that I would eventually let go of.”

Kleon Papadimitriou, envisioned here in southern Germany Courtesy Kleon Papadimitriou

His daddy provided one condition for the journey: they ‘d establish an app which would permit his family to be able to continuously track him and understand where he is.

On May 10, equipped with canned sardines, peanut butter and bread, a sleeping bag, a camping tent and devices for his bike, he started his journey.

Dozens of miles every day

Papadimitriou informed CNN he ‘d take a trip anywhere in between 35 to 75 miles each day, crossing at first through England and after that onto theNetherlands He biked along the Rhine in Germany for numerous days, gone through Austria and cycled down along the eastern coast of Italy prior to he took a boat to the Greek port of Patras– and from there biked to his Athens community.

Throughout his journey, he ‘d establish camp in fields and forests. He invested the last couple of minutes of every day making a note of his development, tracking the next day’s course and monitoring in with family and buddies. As the weeks passed, he stated more individuals captured word of his journey and tuned in, getting updates from his buddies and family.

This was Papadimitriou’s glamorous hotel space for the majority of the journey Courtesy Kleon Papadimitriou

While he made his method through various nations in Europe, Papadimitriou states he would in some cases connect to buddies or associates who would use a bed and a shower– a sweet option to his normally woody over night stops.

“As a relatively introverted person, I was forced to kind of get out of my comfort zone in the sense that if I did not do some things, I would not have a place to stay, I would not have water,” he stated. “It forced me to kind of have those interactions and reach out.”

On June 27, almost 50 days given that he initially got on the roadway, he showed up back home, where his family in addition to lots of buddies– along with total strangers who had actually been tracking his development– were waiting to commemorate his arrival.

“It was very emotional,” he stated. “Coming from a family from two parents that were very adventurous in their younger years, seeing me kind of follow in their footsteps, I think is very emotional to them and obviously gives me a lot of meaning.”

“But I think if anything, they felt relief,” he included.

Papadimitriou loaded canned items and bread for his 48- field trip Courtesy Kleon Papadimitriou

‘Set the bar actually high’

Now back in Greece, Papadimitriou has actually left Athens to work a summer season task and states he’s still assessing his seven-week bike trip.

“I think I improved as a person, I’m more confident in myself, I’m more confident in my abilities,” he states. “If I didn’t understand that I’ve done the journey and you asked me now if I could it, I would state no, how could I do all those things?”

But yet, understanding he effectively finished what he set out to do, Papadimitriou states he’s now looking forward to the “next big thing.”

And he’s got a piece of suggestions for those who (appropriately) believe a 48- day bike journey is a big endeavor.

“When you set the bar really high and you attempt to reach a really ambitious goal, whether you achieve it or you don’t, you will have improved,” he stated.

“You will learn things about yourself and you will surprise yourself.”