“These authorities have destroyed our security system, we have no other security system,” Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly and the leader of the “Homeland” party, stated during a rally in France Square.

Emigration, lack of investments, economic decline, as Arthur Vanetsyan mentioned, are conditioned by the lack of long-term security guarantees.

“They only pursue a losing policy. They put psychological pressure on people, saying that if we go, there will be a war. They are lying ․ “They brought the war, and now, frightening you with the war, they cling to their seats,” said Arthur Vanetsyan.

“These authorities do not deserve Armenia and Artsakh, and Artsakh and Armenia do not deserve to have such authorities,” said the opposition figure.

“This government has bitten our past like a rat, the present is trying to bite our future. We will not allow them to lead our country to final destruction. “We are all united, we will fight until the end, we will remove these authorities, we will have Armenia without Nikol,” Arthur Vanetsyan stated.