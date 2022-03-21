Border incidents, tension, casualties, wounded, one and a half years after the war, prisoners are still being held in Baku, the danger of a humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh, psychological pressure on the people of Armenia and Artsakh, preconditions dictated by Azerbaijan and Turkey and a policy of coercion. Enumerating these issues, the deputy of the NA “Armenia” faction Vahe Hakobyan started his speech.

“And what is the current government of Armenia doing today to face the challenges and advance the state interests? What is it doing to protect its people, to prevent new cataclysms? What is it doing to draw the attention of the international community to all this, unfortunately?” “Nothing,” he said.

According to Vahe Hakobyan, there is an impression that this government is blind, deaf and dumb to what is happening and tries to solve only one issue – to keep their seats for more days at any cost.

“This government accepts the rules of the game dictated by Turkey and Azerbaijan, serves Turkish-Azerbaijani interests and continues to receive various positive signals,” said Hakobyan.

According to the opposition MP, the humanitarian problems facing Artsakh must be solved the day before, while the Armenian government is slowing down or is inactive.

Vahe Hakobyan asked a question: how did it happen that the RA Minister of Foreign Affairs, who was going to Paris to participate in the Francophonie Conference, accidentally appeared in the NATO office in Brussels.

“What was the purpose of that visit and why was it not announced in advance? What is this government doing with the backs of its own people?” He said.



