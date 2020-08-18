This Gas Cloud Is Pulsing With Gamma-Rays From a Distant Black Hole, But How?

Around 15,000 light-years away, an active black hole seems to be periodically lighting up an otherwise unremarkable cloud of gas with gamma rays. But there’s a catch. The gas cloud is around 100 light-years from the black hole – and exactly how the cloud is pulsing in time with it is a mystery.

It’s unlikely, astrophysicists believe, that the pulsations are directly generated by the plasma jets that are emitted by active black holes. But it’s possible the black hole is somehow blasting out cosmic rays in a manner that illuminates the gas cloud.

“This result challenges obvious interpretations and is unexpected from previously published theoretical models,” said astrophysicist Jian Li of the Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron in Germany.

“It provides us with a chance to unveil the particle transport from SS 433 and to probe the structure of the magnetic field in its vicinity.”

SS 433 is the black hole system, of a type known as a microquasar. It consists, obviously, of the black hole – a relatively titchy fella, weighing in at 10 to 20 times the mass of the Sun. Its binary companion is a main-sequence supergiant, at around 30 times the mass of the Sun.

The two are locked in very close orbit, just a hair over 13 days, so that the black hole is siphoning a steady stream of material off its stellar…