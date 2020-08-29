This Game Boy Color is actually a portable Nintendo Wii and it’s so damn clean

Transforming traditional computer game consoles into on-the-go device video gaming goodness is almost a time-honored custom– I keep in mind blogging about Bacteria’s round portable Nintendo 64a decade ago

But @GingerOfMods new “Wii Boy Color” (by means of NintendoLife) is so clean, so compact, I simply need to share it with you.

OK, it’s a little bit thicker than a real Game Boy Color if you count the rear triggers. But it’s incredibly close– and when have you had a Game Boy that can play Nintendo Wii and Game Cube video games on the go?

And let me reiterate that this isn’t some remarkably effective Android smart device running an emulator. There’s an real Nintendo Wii motherboard inside this 3D-printed case– reduce to fit– plus his own custom-made circuitboards, a 3.5-inch 480p IPS display screen from a vehicle backup cam, a set of basic 18650 Lithium- ion batteries, a USB stick for saving video games, a USB-C port for both charging and game transfers, and a rear exhaust fan to keep all of it cool.

Ginger states he utilized main Nintendo Switch joysticks, along with some buttons from the Nintendo DS Lite, and hooked them all as much as the guts of a Game Cube controller– which did need him to include software application hacks to replicate a few of the Wii’s controls. (You most likely understand the Nintendo Wii plays Game Cube video games …