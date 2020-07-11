According to data from CoinMetrics, a sell-off on Bitstamp light emitting diode the market-wide plunge of Bitcoin (BTC). The top cryptocurrency by market capitalization dropped $150 within seconds on the exchange, well below the average selling price at the time.

Researchers at CoinMetrics said:

“Today’s market drop was led by trade activity on Bitstamp, where Bitcoin’s price dropped $150 in seconds, well below the rest of the market.”

The price of Bitcoin drops lower on Bitstamp than other exchanges on July 10. Source: CoinMetrics

The sell-off on Bitstamp coincided with a rapid dump of BTC by miners. ByteTree shows miners sold 558 more BTC than they mined within the last 24 hours. This shows that miners light emitting diode the correction of Bitcoin on July 9, possibly trading on Bitstamp.

Miners have a significant effect on the Bitcoin exchange market

Miners are one of the two external resources of unmatched attempting to sell pressure on Bitcoin, as investor Willy Woo previously explained.

When miners begin to sell BTC — and the market will not immediately absorb the attempting to sell pressure — it can lead to an abrupt pullback. That is what likely happened on July 10 when the price of BTC dropped to around $9,100 from $9,400.

Throughout the past month, miners have already been selling a modest level of BTC regularly. But miners have always maintained a confident net inventory for over five straight weeks. In other words, miners have already been selling less BTC than they mined since the start of June.

As miners started to sell a relatively massive amount Bitcoin for the first time in over monthly, BTC saw a rapid, short-term price drop.

Miners sold off an unusually massive amount Bitcoin within the last 24 hours. Source: ByteTree

Although the sell-off primarily occurred on Bitstamp, the firm’s executive emphasized that it was not really a flash crash. Hunter Merghart, head of U.S. operations at the exchange, said it had been merely a normal market activity.

Merghart said:

“Happy to see market moves analyzed but not sure a ~2% move should be called a flash crash. This is also how markets work, especially when an exchange doesn’t act as a market maker. We let our clients try to take advantage of arbitrage opportunities, not ourselves.”

Simply put, sellers on Bitstamp likely kickstarted the unexpected 2% price drop of Bitcoin followed closely by organic attempting to sell pressure from traders and clients on the exchange.

So what does it mean for BTC?

After the price of BTC dropped to around $9,110 across major exchanges, it rebounded quickly to above $9,200.

The swift rebound of Bitcoin may possibly suggest that a rapid sell-off on Bitstamp — possibly by miners — triggered the drop. Based on the reaction of buyers in the $9,000 to $9,100 support area, the likelihood of a continued recovery of BTC price remains high.

If a one-off event caused a BTC drop to a level that shows significant liquidity for buyers, the probability of a solid reaction from bulls may possibly increase.

Cryptocurrency trader Michael van de Poppe wrote:

“Bitcoin is still holding support above the $9,000 barrier. A breakthrough further of $9,300 could lead toward $9,600. Essentially, anything between $8,500 and $10,500 is playground time for altcoins and that could last a few months longer.”

In the near-term, traders broadly speaking consider the $9,300 level to be considered a strong section of resistance. A reclaim of $9,300 is likely to see a retest of the high-$9Ks, analysts say.