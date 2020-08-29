This endangered penguin loves to watch a show about penguins

“Pierre” made a bold journey from islands in the Indian or South Atlantic Ocean and was discovered cleaned ashore in southwest Australia, accordingto Perth Zoo The little fellow remains in rehabilitation since he’s having some plume moulting concerns and and is not waterpoof, so he isn’t able to return in the water.

Since he does not have any of his kind to have fun with, he’s taken a preference to a kids’s claymation series about a household of penguins called “Pingu.” His caretakers bring up the videos on an iPad and he waddles over to watch them. They state “Pingu” is at the top of his watch list, according to a Twitter post from the zoo

He likewise takes pleasure in documentaries abpit rockhopper penguin and viewing other rockhopper penguin’s livestreaming from throughout the ocean at the Kansas City Zoo in the United States and Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland.

Perth Zoo states Rockhopper Penguins are among the rarest penguins worldwide and the international population is believed to consist of less than 240,300 breeding sets. They’re understood for their unique bushy eyebrows and choose to hop around on rocks instead of utilizing their tummies to slide on ice.