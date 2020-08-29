This early Bitcoiner sold BTC on eBay for a 100% markup in 2015

Chris Maurice, CEO of Nigeria- based crypto exchange Yellow Card, made his very first organisation endeavor into the crypto area back in 2015, selling Bitcoin (BTC) on eBay.

“We did that for about a week and we did over $40,000 in sales at a 100% markup,” Maurice informed Cointelegraph in an interview. “We were seeing stars at this point,” he stated, explaining his bliss at the time.

The CEO initially learnt more about Bitcoin in 2013 through a good friend– Justin Poiroux, the co-founder of Yellow Card exchange, although Yellow Card was not formed till later on, unassociated to the eBay venture.

While browsing eBay in 2015, Maurice saw BTC selling on the website for triple its going market rate at the time.

Coming up with a concept for revenue, Maurice described,

“I called up Justin and I said, ‘Hey, we’re two relatively smart individuals. I Know how to use eBay, you know what Bitcoin is so let’s make some money,'”

After the discussed preliminary success of BTC sales on eBay, nevertheless, the scenario began unwinding. “That’s when I learned what a credit card chargeback is,” he described. “People were just stealing credit cards online, coming to us on eBay and charging the cards,” he stated. “When PayPal found out, they pulled the money back from us, and then we had already sent the Bitcoin.”

“Of course that was how I also learned just how irreversible Bitcoin is,” he included. “Credit cards, not so much.”

Credit card chargebacks basically permit celebrations to take their funds back after a making deal. Bitcoin does not host the exact same function– both a advantage and a disadvantage, depending on the scenario.

“That was my first foray into crypto,” Maurice stated.

Although seemingly not specifically practical, the eBay venture programs a lucrative early example of arbitrage, a typical trading technique utilized to revenue on rate inconsistencies seen throughout exchanges and other opportunities.