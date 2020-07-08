This doctor and his family got the coronavirus when they relaxed rules along with Florida’s reopening

“We opened up,” that he said. “We allowed family to come over and visit.”

“I had a mom and grandmother drive themselves into my hospital, and only one drove home,” he said.

Emotional at the loss of a member of family, Pastewski warned against a feeling of complacency and the erroneous notion that the virus is affecting the elderly in nursing homes.

“It’s the 82-year-old grandma who lives in the house, who takes care of the grandkids so that people can go to school, so that the mother can work, who makes that special sauce. I have these people dying,” that he told CNN’s John Berman and Alisyn Camerota on Wednesday on “New Day.”

“These are 80-year-olds that contracted a virus because a group of people just didn’t want to wear a mask, and they had to go out and have fun. And it really upsets me when everybody says, ‘It’s just old people, and it’s not a big deal.'”

Since Pastewski only had a mild case of the coronavirus, that he continued to see Covid-19 patients at home via telemedicine and kept a check into how the hospital handled the resurgence of cases, that he said.

The Jackson South Medical Center has been proactively expanding ICU bed capacity and has hired another 100 nurses, he said. The focus is currently on creating negative pressure rooms as coronavirus treatment has moved from intubations and ventilators.

“(We are) using other modalities like noninvasive ventilation and high-flow oxygen, which are aerosol-generating procedures and should really be done in a negative pressure room to keep the staff safe. So, our hospital has been proactive in trying to create more of these negative pressure rooms,” that he explained. The team has had on the surge with a “head full of steam that I’m very impressed by,” that he added.

Pastewski has recovered, completed his 14-day quarantine and returns Wednesday to work.

As he and his family reunite out in to the world this time, you can find new considerations he’s remember, especially with his kids, who may possibly soon go back to school

“My belief about the virus is that, yeah they may get it again. We don’t know exactly what the antibodies mean, we don’t know how long the immunity lasts,” he said. “But at the end of the day, they handled the virus extremely well. So, I feel comfortable with my children’s immune system, as well as my family’s, that they can go back out into the world.”

“Obviously, respect others. A mask is a must. But I do feel safer with my own children knowing that they got the virus, knowing that they handled it well with their immune system, and at the very least, even if they got it again, they could handle it,” he added.