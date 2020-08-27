This DEX is ignoring the ‘test in production’ attitude held by other DeFi companies

IDEX, a decentralized exchange, just recently went through a security audit by Quntstamp prior to the release of its 2.0 mainnet. The exchange’s CEO Alex Wearn highlighted the significance of security audits to Cointelegraph:

Depositing funds into agreements that the authors themselves state are unaudited, and were hurried to market in a matter of weeks, is plainly an unsafe video game. There have actually been many hacks and circumstances of lost funds as proof of these prospective threats.

Wearn was mentioning the truth that lots of popular DeFi tasks have launch unaudited– a choice which has actually resulted in disastrous outcomes more than when. In IDEX’s case, the task passed its code evaluation without any significant vulnerabilities found. Quantstamp CEO Richard Ma informed Cointelegraph:

IDEX 2.0 has really high documents and code quality.

Wearn, talking about the dominating mindsets worrying security audits in the DeFi area, observed that the whole crypto market is prone t vulnerabilities:

With regard to DeFi, I believe the area as a whole has some threat (probably all of crypto, even Bitcoin, is dangerous). Even the reputable tasks are fairly brand-new and it’s difficult to be particular that there aren’t any bugs. Time in market and open source code is the finest method to assist decrease these threats.

Despite the difficulties dealt with by lots of DeFi tasks, brand-new service continue to introduce without any end to the area’s momentum in sight.