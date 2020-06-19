This Day in History: June 19

- 1775: George Washington is commissioned by the Continental Congress as commander in chief of the Continental Army.
- 1865: Union troops arrive in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War is finished, and that remaining slaves in Texas are free. (The event is celebrated to this day as Juneteenth.)
- 1934: The Federal Communications Commission is established; it replaces the Federal Radio Commission.
- 1952: The U.S. Army Special Forces, the elite unit of fighters known as the Green Berets, is established at Fort Bragg, N.C.
- 1953: Julius Rosenberg, 35, and his wife, Ethel, 37, convicted of conspiring to pass U.S. atomic tips for the Soviet Union, are executed at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, N.Y.
- 1964: The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is approved after surviving a lengthy filibuster in the U.S. Senate.
- 1987: The U.S. Supreme Court strikes down a Louisiana law requiring any public school teaching the theory of evolution to show creation science as well.
- 2017: Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old American university student, dies in a Cincinnati hospital following his release by North Korea in a coma after higher than a year in captivity.