This Day in History: June 12

- 1939: The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is dedicated in Cooperstown, N.Y.
- 1942: Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl living in Amsterdam, receives a diary on her 13th birthday, less than per month before she and her family enter hiding from the Nazis.
- 1963: Civil rights leader Medgar Evers, 37, is shot and killed outside his home in Jackson, Miss.
- 1964: Nelson Mandela is sentenced alive in prison along with seven other people, including Walter Sisulu, for committing sabotage contrary to the apartheid regimen. (All will be eventually released, Mandela in 1990).
- 1967: The U.S. Supreme Court, in Loving v. Virginia, unanimously strikes down state laws prohibiting interracial marriages.
- 1978: David Berkowitz is sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for every single of the six “Son of Sam” .44-caliber killings that terrified New Yorkers.
- 1981: “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, is first released.
- 1987: President Ronald Reagan, throughout a visit to the divided German city of Berlin, exhorts Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev to “tear down this wall.”
- 1994: Boeing’s new 777 jetliner continues its first test flight.
- 2009: U.S. television stations end analog broadcasts in favor of digital transmission.