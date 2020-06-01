This Day in History: June 1

Also on at the present time:
- 1813: The mortally wounded commander of the USS Chesapeake, Capt. James Lawrence, provides the order, “Don’t give up the ship” throughout a dropping battle with the British frigate HMS Shannon in the War of 1812.
- 1939: Lou Nova defeats Max Baer at Yankee Stadium in the primary U.S. televised heavyweight prizefight.
- 1967: The Beatles’ album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” is launched, as is David Bowie’s debut album, titled “David Bowie.”
- 1980: Cable News Network (CNN) makes its debut.
- 2009: General Motors information for Chapter 11, turning into the most important U.S. industrial firm to enter chapter safety. Citigroup Inc. and General Motors Corp. are faraway from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
- 2009: Conan O’Brien debuts as host of NBC’s “Tonight Show.” (However, he would step down in January 2010 after a dispute with the community.)
- 2012: Venezuela institutes a ban on non-public gun and ammo possession.
- 2016: The Gotthard Base Tunnel opens in the Swiss Alps with a dedication ceremony, turning into the longest railway tunnel in the world at 35.5 miles.
- 2019: Jared Polis, the nation’s first brazenly homosexual governor, indicators a Colorado invoice banning conversion remedy for minors.