This Day in History: July 7

Also on this day:
- 1865: Four people are hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell (aka Lewis Payne), David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the very first woman to be executed by the government.
- 1948: Six female U.S. Navy reservists end up being the first women to be sworn in to the standard Navy.
- 1954: Elvis Presley makes his radio debut as Memphis, Tenn., station WHBQ plays his first recording for Sun Records, “That’s All Right.”
- 1975: The daytime drama “Ryan’s Hope” premieres on ABC-TV.
- 1976: The United States Military Academy at West Point includes female cadets for the first time as 119 women join the Class of 1980.
- 1990: The first “Three Tenors” concert takes place as opera stars Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras perform amid the brick ruins of Rome’s Baths of Caracalla on the eve of the World Cup championship.
- 2004: Former Enron chairman Kenneth Lay is indicted on criminal charges associated with the energy company’s collapse. (Lay would be convicted of fraud and conspiracy, but die in July 2006 before he might be sentenced.)
- 2014: Washington state issues its first retail marijuana licenses
- 2018: After two days of talks in North Korea’s capital, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he has commitments for new discussions on denuclearization. However, North Korea says Pompeo’s visit has been “regrettable” and that the United States is making “gangster-like” demands.