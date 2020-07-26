This Day in History: July 26

Also on this day:
- 1775: The Continental Congress develops a post workplace and designates Benjamin Franklin as its postmaster-general.
- 1953: Fidel Castro starts his revolt versus Fulgencio Batista with a not successful attack on an army barracks in easternCuba (Castro would oust Batista in 1959.)
- 1990: President George H.W. Bush indications the Americans with Disabilities Act.
- 2002: The Republican- led House votes, 295-132, to produce a massive Department of Homeland Security in the most significant federal government reorganization in years.
- 2006: In a remarkable turn-around from her very first murder trial, Andrea Yates is discovered not guilty by factor of madness by a Houston jury in the tub drownings of her 5 kids; she is dedicated to a state psychological healthcare facility.
- 2013: Ariel Castro, the guy who had actually locked up 3 females in his Cleveland house, subjecting them to a years of rapes and whippings, pleads guilty to 937 counts in an offer to prevent the death sentence.
- 2016: Hillary Clinton ends up being the very first lady to be chosen for president by a significant political celebration at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.