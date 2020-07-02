This Day in History: July 2

Also on this day:
- 1881: President James A. Garfield is shot by Charles J. Guiteau at the Washington railroad station; Garfield would die the following September. (Guiteau will be hanged in June 1882.)
- 1890: Congress passes the Sherman Antitrust Act.
- 1892: The Populist Party (also called the People’s Party) opens its first national convention in Omaha, Neb.
- 1917: Rioting erupts in East St. Louis, Ill., as white mobs attack black residents. Nearly 50 people, most of them black, are thought to have died in the violence.
- 1961: Ernest Hemingway shoots himself to death at his home in Ketchum, Idaho.
- 1962: The first Walmart store opens in Rogers, Ark.
- 1964: President Lyndon B. Johnson signs in to law a sweeping civil-rights bill passed by Congress.
- 1976: The U.S. Supreme Court, in Gregg v. Georgia, rules 7-2 the death penalty just isn’t inherently cruel or unusual.
- 1979: The Susan B. Anthony dollar coin is issued, the first circulating coin to feature a woman.
- 1996: Seven years after they shot and killed their parents in the family’s Beverly Hills mansion, Lyle and Erik Menendez are sentenced to life in prison without parole.
- 2002: Steve Fossett becomes the first man to fly nonstop solo around the world in a balloon.
- 2014: Louis Zamperini, an Olympic runner who survived a bomber crash in the Pacific Ocean, spent weeks adrift at sea and then years as a Japanese prisoner of war and became the subject of a celebrated book and movie, dies in Los Angeles at age 97.
- 2018: Rescue divers in Thailand find 12 boys and their soccer coach, who had previously been trapped by flooding because they explored a cave over a week earlier in the day.
- 2019: Alex Morgan’s first-half goal and Alyssa Naeher’s late, clutch penalty save yourself lift the U.S. to a wonderful 2-1 victory over England and advance the team to the Women’s World Cup final.
- 2019: A jury finds decorated Navy SEAL Edward “Eddie” Gallagher not guilty on almost all charges he was facing, including murder and attempted murder, in the killing of a teenage Islamic State member in Iraq.