This Day in History: July 13

Also on this present day:
- 1960: John F. Kennedy wins the Democratic presidential nomination on the primary poll at his social gathering’s conference in Los Angeles, outdrawing rivals together with Lyndon B. Johnson, Stuart Symington and Adlai Stevenson.
- 1973: Former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield reveals to Senate Watergate Committee employees members the existence of President Richard Nixon’s secret White House taping system.
- 1977: A blackout hits New York City in the mid-evening as lightning strikes on electrical gear causes energy to fail; widespread looting breaks out. (The electrical energy can be restored about 25 hours later.)
- 1978: Lee Iacocca is fired as president of Ford Motor Co. by chairman Henry Ford II.
- 1985: “Live Aid,” a global rock live performance in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, takes place to lift cash for Africa’s ravenous individuals.
- 1990: “Ghost,” starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, is launched by Paramount Pictures.
- 1999: Angel Maturino Resendiz, suspected of being the “Railroad Killer,” surrenders in El Paso, Texas.
- 2013: A jury in Sanford, Fla., clears neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all fees in the capturing of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager whose killing sparked a debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice that divided the nation.
- 2019: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee indicators a invoice declaring a day of honor for Nathan Bedford Forrest Day, a Confederate basic, slave dealer and early Ku Klux Klan chief.