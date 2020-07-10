This Day in History: July 10

Also on this day:
- 1509: Theologian John Calvin, a key figure of the Protestant Reformation, is born in Noyon, in the former administrative region of Picardy, France.
- 1919: President Woodrow Wilson personally delivers the Treaty of Versailles to the Senate and urges its ratification. (However, the Senate rejects it.)
- 1925: Jury selection happens in Dayton, Tenn., in the trial of John T. Scopes, who is charged with violating the law by teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (Scopes would be convicted and fined, but the verdict is overturned on a technicality.)
- 1973: The Bahamas becomes fully independent after three centuries of British colonial rule.
- 1973: John Paul Getty III, the teenage grandson of the oil tycoon, is abducted in Rome by kidnappers who take off his ear when his family is slow to generally meet their ransom demand. (Getty would be released in December 1973 for pretty much $3 million.)
- 1985: Bowing to pressure from irate customers, the Coca-Cola Co. says it’s going to resume attempting to sell old-formula Coke while continuing to sell New Coke.
- 1991: Boris Yeltsin takes the oath of office because the first elected president of the Russian republic.
- 2002: The House approves, 310-113, a measure to permit airline pilots to carry guns in the cockpit to protect their planes against terrorists. (President George W. Bush later signs the measure into law).
- 2004: President George W. Bush says in his weekly radio address that legalizing gay marriage would redefine probably the most fundamental institution of civilization and a constitutional amendment is needed to protect traditional marriage.
- 2009: General Motors completes an unusually quick exit from bankruptcy protection with promises of making money and building cars people would be desperate to buy.