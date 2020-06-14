This could be the next major retailer facing bankruptcy

That’s why, which owns the Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank and K&G brands, could be the next major American retailer to file for bankruptcy.

Other businesses facing the risk of bankruptcy include, owner of clothing chains Lane Bryant, Justice, Ann Taylor and Dress Barn, which usually recently cautioned there is “substantial doubt” about the ability to stay in business.

Tailored Brands revealed it is in danger of bankruptcy and even shutting lower operations due to the Covid-19 crisis inside a filing Wednesday evening.

“If the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are protracted and we are unable to increase liquidity and/or effectively address our debt position, we may be forced to scale back or terminate operations and/or seek protection under applicable bankruptcy laws,” the filing mentioned. The organization said this had simply no comment past the submitting.

The company hanging rent obligations for April and May when the majority of its areas were close. It mentioned it has been capable to negotiate lease deferrals to get a significant quantity of its shops, with pay back at afterwards dates, starting at the end associated with 2020 in to 2021. It also furloughed or let go 95% from the 19,000 employees.

But points have not eliminated well in the 44% of Tailored Brands shops that reopened in early May. For the week finished June five, sales in locations open up for one or more week dropped 65% in its Men’s Wearhouse plus were lower 78% in Jos. The. Bank plus 40% in K&Gary the gadget guy.

Sales declined 60% in its financial first one fourth, which finished May 2. All from the stores had been closed for approximately half the quarter, as well as its online procedures halted for 2 weeks within March. But Tailored Brands has postponed reporting the complete outcomes — the Securities plus Exchange Commission allows businesses to delay reporting throughout the outbreak.

One reason for the delay is it is considering how large the charge this must decide to try write down the value of numerous assets, which includes the goodwill it continues its publications — the measure of the value of the company’s brand names and popularity. The cost will be purely a good accounting shift that involves simply no cash, however it could increase the price of borrowing cash the organization needs to cope with the turmoil.

Tailored Brands had $201 million within unrestricted money on hand since June five, but which was primarily since it drew lower $310 mil on current credit lines throughout the 1st quarter. That left this with just $89 mil of funding available below those outlines.

The company offers about one,400 shops in the United States and Canada, with about 50 % under the Men’s Wearhouse name. It will probably need to close a substantial percentage of these whatever occurs with its reorganization efforts, mentioned Basu.

“This is the company that has the legs it needs to possibly turn things around,” the lady said. “But consumers’ tastes and demand are going to change. They’re going to emerge from bankruptcy with a much smaller footprint.”