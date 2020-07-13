This could be the greatest Lego set of all time

Although Lego’s tweet revealing the new set is super hard to see, you can make out what’s in it if you turn your brightness all the way up.

It will reportedly cost $250, which ain’t cheap. But as anyone with Lego-obsessed kids can attest to, sticker shock is just part of buying Legos. For a set that contains 2,646 pieces, that’s still pricey but not out of the ballpark for what similar sets cost.

But is this set … for kids? What nine-year-old even knows what a cathode ray tube is? Or a video cartridge? Or a controller with wires? There’s definitely a nostalgia play here.