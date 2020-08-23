This could be the first real picture of the Pixel 5

New dripped images might have the first take a look at the Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4A 5G. The image revealing what could be the Pixel 5 in black and the Pixel 4A 5G in white originated from a since-deleted post onReddit They likewise consist of information about the phones’ specifications which appear to compare with formerly dripped details, according to XDA Developers.

Google introduced the Pixel 4A previously this month and revealed the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G would be coming at some point this fall, likely earlyOctober Renders of the Pixel 5 dripped recently, revealing a finger print sensing unit on the rear of the gadget, a square-shaped electronic camera variety with 2 cams, a flash, and a hole-punch front-facing electronic camera.

If the brand-new Reddit image is legitimate, it would likewise appear to validate those specifications to be precise, and concurs with reports the Pixel 5 would have a Snapdragon 765G processor. The brand-new details likewise shows it will have a 4,000 mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, and a 90Hz display screen. The back will be plastic, and there’s no 3.5 mm earphone jack, if this details is appropriate. Like the Pixel 4, the Pixel 5 ought to have a 0.5 x wide-angle lens, in addition to a 12.2 MP primary electronic camera.

