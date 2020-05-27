This could be President Trump’s next job

President Donald Trump will one day leave the White House, whether it happens in January 2021 or four years from now. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be leaving the spotlight. Chris Cillizza explains the potential path for Trump after the presidency — and how it could lead him back to the world of television.
SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:
Trump Is Forever
Frustrated with news coverage, Trump suggests launching own network
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/10/03/media/trump-tv-network/index.html
The cable network that is Foxier than Fox — and that Trump is promoting
https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/14/media/one-america-news-fox-trump/index.html
OANN threatened with removal from White House press room after correspondent Chanel Rion makes unauthorized appearances
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/media/oann-is-booted-from-white-house-press-room-after-correspondent-chanel-rion-makes-second-unauthorized-appearance/2020/04/01/ae27e19a-7439-11ea-85cb-8670579b863d_story.html
TRUMP’S OTHER FAVORITE PROPAGANDA OUTLET UNINVITED FROM PRESS BRIEFINGS
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/04/trump-propaganda-outlet-one-america-news-uninvited-briefings
“TRUMP IS REALLY AIMING TO TAKE DOWN FOX”: A GROUP ASSOCIATED WITH DONALD TRUMP JR. IS BUYING A MAJOR STAKE IN OANN
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/05/trump-is-really-aiming-to-take-down-fox
Donald Trump Jr. Isn’t Buying San Diego’s OANN, Channel’s CEO Says
Donald Trump Jr. Isn’t Buying San Diego’s OANN, Channel’s CEO Says
