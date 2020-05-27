This could be President Trump’s next job

President Donald Trump will one day leave the White House, whether it happens in January 2021 or four years from now. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be leaving the spotlight. Chris Cillizza explains the potential path for Trump after the presidency — and how it could lead him back to the world of television.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

Trump Is Forever

Frustrated with news coverage, Trump suggests launching own network

https://edition.cnn.com/2019/10/03/media/trump-tv-network/index.html

The cable network that is Foxier than Fox — and that Trump is promoting

https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/14/media/one-america-news-fox-trump/index.html

OANN threatened with removal from White House press room after correspondent Chanel Rion makes unauthorized appearances

https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/media/oann-is-booted-from-white-house-press-room-after-correspondent-chanel-rion-makes-second-unauthorized-appearance/2020/04/01/ae27e19a-7439-11ea-85cb-8670579b863d_story.html

TRUMP’S OTHER FAVORITE PROPAGANDA OUTLET UNINVITED FROM PRESS BRIEFINGS

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/04/trump-propaganda-outlet-one-america-news-uninvited-briefings

“TRUMP IS REALLY AIMING TO TAKE DOWN FOX”: A GROUP ASSOCIATED WITH DONALD TRUMP JR. IS BUYING A MAJOR STAKE IN OANN

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/05/trump-is-really-aiming-to-take-down-fox

Donald Trump Jr. Isn’t Buying San Diego’s OANN, Channel’s CEO Says

