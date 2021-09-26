This company will pay one person $1,300 to watch 13 scary movies. Are you brave enough?
FinanceBuzz is conducting a study on the correlation between a movie’s scariness and the film’s budget and will pay someone $1300. to wear a hear monitor and watch 13 scary movies.

