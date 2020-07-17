This camera could let us see climate change in a new way (opinion)

Eliminate fossil fuel pollution by 2050. Cut emissions in half by 2030. Expect sea level rise perhaps a meter or so by 2100 (or more than that in worst-case scenarios).

Those years — 2030, 2050, 2100 — can seem a way-off future, beyond the gravity of this-second news cycles. Who actually imagines, as part of lifestyle, what the entire year 2100 will appear like? We’re just looking to get through the usa election cycle this year — or through the coronavirus pandemic. We view the planet through a right-now lens.

The Millennium Camera is of the pinhole variety. It contains an oil paint that bleaches slightly over time, capturing a time-lapse image of the landscape, which can be likely to shift — perhaps becoming more arid — underneath the forces of global warming. “If the landscape changes over time, the photographic plate will show multiple overlapping scenes or the motion blur of a scene that gradually morphs,” Keats told me.

“It’s like a whole movie compressed into a single frame.”

The images from each camera won’t be ready until the 31st Century.

Yep, 3020-ish.

“In geological terms, that’s practically next week,” he said.

In climate change terms, that is true, as well.

Not that individuals usually think about it that way.

“Pretty much all of the warming that we’ve seen will persist for 1,000 years,” said Kirsten Zickfeld, an associate professor of geography at Simon Fraser University, who ponders the year 3000 way a lot more than most of us (which, outside sci-fi, is most likely never). “Almost none of the warming we’re experiencing today will have vanished.”

The reason? Something like 40% to 50% of the co2 we’re pumping into the atmosphere now it’s still traveling through atmospheric and oceanic systems in the entire year 3000, Zickfeld said, making sure temperatures remain elevated and sea level rise continues to accelerate. The carbon that’s junking up the atmosphere can last even longer than that — perhaps 10,000 years, she said — if we really keep polluting at out-of-control rates.

“Imagining that the decisions that we made in the past and that we make today will affect Earth and life on Earth for such a long period of time — it’s mind boggling,” Zickfeld told me.

Knowing today’s pollution lasts at least 1,000 years is potentially paralyzing news. But consider the inverse: If and when we decide to end the fossil fuel era, stopping the pollution that’s heating up the Earth, those actions will matter for a millennium, too.

Our actions reverberate for thousands of years — at the least!

Those of us who tell the story of the climate crisis rarely acknowledge that timescale.

Maybe that’s equally well, Zickfeld explained, because, from a policy perspective, we really do need certainly to reach net-zero carbon emissions in another few decades to have even the slightest glimmer of hope of meeting international targets set in the Paris Agreement. In other words, there truly is such an extreme urgency to the now-now, the next-10-years now, that a person could be forgiven for not engaging in 1,000-year thought experiments.

But that is only area of the picture. Because without recognizing the intra-millennial consequences of our today-actions, we’ll don’t see the urgency with this moment.

I believe that’s already happening. Activists love to say that the climate crisis is incredibly urgent and fast-moving — that momentum for change is building like no time before. I want this to be true.

While it is true that individuals are able to see evidence of massive changes throughout us — fires, droughts, storms and so forth — this crisis is going on more slowly than our personal human psychology can perceive. Academics call this “ shifting baseline syndrome ” or “ generational amnesia ” — the concept that environmental change is going on slowly enough that we do not see it (or do not live long enough to see it). And we therefore unwittingly accept an ever more degraded and dangerous planet as normal. Our very conception of “normal” shifts forward with us through time. We may always feel a little freaked out, but we rarely or never consciously see the scope of change.

One example: Frances C. Moore , an assistant professor at the University of California, Davis, analyzed tweets concerning the weather and found that we only access a memory bank that’s about two to eight years long when we decide whether today is “hot.” That memory shifts forward with us through time, creating the outlook that the Earth will always “feel” about as hot since it does today, even as temperatures increase significantly.

My documentary series, BASELINE, that is revisiting four communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis every five years, until 2050, is one try to make sense of the magnitude of change that is getting right at night alarm systems in our brains.

Keats’ 1,000-year camera is yet another take.

He aims to show the climate crisis on its own timescale, not ours.

Will it work?

Well …

“Although I’ve taken great care to make these cameras as durable and functional as possible, I think it’s highly unlikely that any will survive the next millennium of wear and tear,” he said. “And even if a camera is still intact after 1,000 years, and somebody recovers it, I think it’s unlikely that the image will be properly exposed.”

Still, that’s near the point, and Keats knows it.

He’s perhaps not creating 1,000-year pictures for future people, certainly not.

He’s making them for us.

To connect us to that future.

And to help us realize that we’re already living it.