This ‘Anti-Solar Panel’ Could One Day Produce Energy Even at Night

Scientists are ironing out the kinks for an ‘anti-solar power’ cell, one that can harvest energy at nighttime, even when the sun isn’t shining.

Instead of absorbing light from the Sun and converting it into electricity, like a normal solar panel would, this type of technology works in reverse.

At night, when there’s no incoming heat for solar panels to capture, there’s still outgoing heat we can make use of. By pointing a warm panel up towards the cold sink of space, this heat begins to radiate outwards as invisible infrared light.

This is known as radiative cooling, and if that outgoing heat can somehow be harnessed, it could cheaply light our cities at night. Storing solar power during the day is a relatively expensive proposition, so directly producing some nighttime power could help to reduce that load.

Using a thermodynamic model of a thermoelectric power generator, scientists from Stanford University have now worked out a rooftop proof-of-concept that could theoretically generate 2.2 watts per square meter without the need for a battery or an external energy source

While others have attempted similar nighttime cells, this particular design could produce 120 times more energy. In fact, it’s nearly on par with the performance of a Carnot heat engine, which is a theoretical thermodynamic…