The second president of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan does not plead guilty, he considers the accusation absurd.

At today’s session on the alleged bribery case being examined in the Court of General Jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan, Robert Kocharyan stated that the accusation has nothing to do with reality.

“Of course, I do not plead guilty. I consider this accusation not only absurd, but also unrelated to reality. He does not know a person named “Silva Hambardzumyan” at all. I do not understand at all why the accusing party decided that I have administrative-economic-managerial powers. There is a Constitution, which clearly states my powers. And I do not understand what powers I have used or not used in this case. “The president of the Republic of Armenia does not even manage the presidential budget, because the president of the country does not receive such authority,” Kocharyan said.

According to the President, he does not understand what he is talking about at all, because according to the legislation of that time, the sale of the license did not presuppose either a state decision or the consent of a state official.

“In fact, this accusation is based on the imagination of one person. This is a classic example of a political order. The accusation was made at the last moment, after the accusation of alleged failure of the constitutional order. The goal was one ․ since that article did not imply property liabilities, everything had to be done to attach those liabilities. “It was already done through this article,” Kocharyan mentioned.