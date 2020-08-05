This 8-year-old is leaving a ‘Helping Footprint’ on his South Carolina community

Feeding the starving and trimming yards for hectic very first responders and single moms are simply a few of the methods Greyson Winfield is making a favorable effect.

With the aid of his moms and dads, the 8-year-old began a company called Helping Footprint — which gathers contributions that are then utilized to purchase present cards for food or to assist pay costs for location households. The child of 2 previous firemens has actually matured around acts of service, which influenced him to do his part in his community– and pursue ending up being a guy like President John F. Kennedy, stated Greyson.

Greyson wishes to be a Navy SEAL since “helping others is the right thing to do. Also, JFK was in the Navy before becoming president and I want to follow his lead,” he stated.

Although he’s still much too young to be a SEAL, Greyson is currently doing what he can as a 4th grader. He began Helping Footprint in hopes of making the world a much better location, he stated.