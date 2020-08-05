This 8-year-old is leaving a ‘Helping Footprint’ on his South Carolina community

Feeding the starving and trimming yards for hectic very first responders and single moms are simply a few of the methods Greyson Winfield is making a favorable effect.
Greyson wishes to be a Navy SEAL since “helping others is the right thing to do. Also, JFK was in the Navy before becoming president and I want to follow his lead,” he stated.
Although he’s still much too young to be a SEAL, Greyson is currently doing what he can as a 4th grader. He began Helping Footprint in hopes of making the world a much better location, he stated.
Through the company, Greyson has actually likewise contributed Christmas presents to less lucky kids. “I want to help people,” he stated. “There are other people who have nobody to help them and it’s the right thing to do.”
Help has actually been more required than ever throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Greyson’s mom, Stevie, stated her child was really psychological when everything started. “He asked how people will keep their homes and feed their children if they aren’t working. That is truly what started Helping Footprint take off,” she stated.
So far Greyson has actually provided present cards …