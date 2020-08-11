This 21-year-old thought he had overcome a mild case of Covid-19. Then he went into organ failure

“I never thought, at 21, I would be on the verge of death,” he stated.

Initially, the infection appeared much like the influenza or a cold, he stated, and the signs lasted for a couple of days.

“About a week and a half, two weeks later, I started feeling bad,” he stated.

Rollyson stated he went to the emergency clinic with a 1034- degree fever and physicians carried out a number of tests consisting of chest X-rays and CT scans to discover the root of the issue. Everything returned clear, he states, however within 48 hours Rollyson remained in the ICU.