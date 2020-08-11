This 2020 nightmare scenario is looking more and more likely

Everywhere you turn nowadays– particularly if you rely on Twitter– you will discover these one-day-closer countdowns up until November 3. We’re nearly there, individuals state! Soon this will all be over, they state!

Nah, guy.

Yes, the nationwide vote to either reelect President Donald Trump or change him with previous vice president Joe Biden is, technically, 84 days from today. But if you believe that the election will be over on that day or the next day (or perhaps the next week), well, you are likely participating in a great deal of wishful thinking.

