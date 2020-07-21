This 12′ 4K HDMI cable is the last cable you’ll ever need

Thanks to a growing number of popular streaming services that offer a seemingly endless number of movies and TV shows, more and more users are cutting that Cable cord once and for all and opting to stream content directly from the Web to their TVs and laptops.

But you still need a quality HDMI cable that will transport images and sound without any interference, and this ONE Cable 12′ Premium 4K Ultra HDMI Connector gets the job done for just $26.99 when you grab a 2-pack.

Perfect for entertainment centers of all sizes, this premium 12-foot cable makes it easy to stream all of your favorite videos in 1080p and 4K resolution on all of your devices.

Made from incredibly durable material that’s meant to stand the test of time, these cables come loaded with built-in Ethernet and high-definition color processing technology, along with super-fast 27Gbps video transfer speeds so you’ll never have to worry about lag or distortion.

These cables are also great for surround sound systems, and dual-grip cable heads ensure that your cable is always secure in your device since it locks in place.

Or, if you’re looking for a bit more bandwidth and clarity for ultra-HD systems, check out this ONE Cable 9′ Premium 8K Ultra HDMI Cable, which offers even better picture quality and transfer rates for just $19.99.

Take your home entertainment system to the next level by picking up a two-pack of ONE Cable 12′ Premium 4K Ultra HDMI Connectors for 22% off at $26.99 or a ONE Cable 9′ Premium 8K Ultra HDMI Cable for 20% off at just $19.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.