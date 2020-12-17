Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) recently received the rating of “Buy” after a consensus from analysts of thirty-nine brokerages covering this stock.

Among the thirty-nine analysts’ ratings, twelve have given out a rating of “Hold” and a majority of twenty-one brokerages have rated the company as “buy”. The 52-week target price as set by these brokerages stand at $48.67.

LYFT stocks traded at $49.91 this Thursday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $15.58 billion. It has a negative PE ratio of 9.29 along with a beta of 2.27 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $54.50 to $14.56. The 50SMA (Simple Moving Average) stands at $37.42 and its 200SMA stands at $32.09. The debt-to-equity of this company is 0.31. The current and quick ratio is 1.35.

Lyft, Inc. Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 10th of November. The earnings stood at $0.89 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $1.33 proposed by Thomson Reuters’ analysts. The company’s return on equity stood at -60.70% along with the net margin of 58.70%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $489.26 million but it made $499.70 million for the quarter. During the same time previous year, the firm’s EPS was $0.41. The FY2020 EPS might stand at -4.8 according to analysts.

NASDAQ: LYFT has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as Loop Capital, Citigroup Inc, BTGI Research, DA Davidson, Morgan Stanley and so on have posted reports on this company over the last few months.

Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of NASDAQ: LYFT shares recently. General Counsel Kristin Sverchek, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral and several insiders in the trading network also changed their stock holdings of this company.