Thirteen Texas football players test positive for COVID-19 after FOUR DAYS of voluntary workouts

After just four days of voluntary methods the University of Texas football team has 13 players who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 as still another 10 Longhorns have been put into self-quarantine as a preventative measure.

In total, 27 % of the Longhorns roster is now being quarantined.

Two of 13 positive tests came last week, when 58 players returned to campus to begin with their off-season training program. The players never have been identified, publicly.

‘Including two reported from initial surveillance testing a week ago, as of Thursday, Texas Athletics has already established 13 total Football student-athletes who have confirmed positive COVID-19 PCR test results or are presumed positive, Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine & Performance Allen Hardin said,’ the statement began.

‘All 13 are actually self-isolating. Through contact tracing, 10 more Football student-athletes are in self-quarantine, all of whom are asymptomatic currently. In addition, Texas has identified four Football student-athletes who have tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody. Any additional updates will be reported as that information becomes available.’

The Big 12 Conference allowed teams to begin voluntary workouts on Monday.

Similarly, Kansas State officials have reported that eight Wildcats players out of the 130 who were tested are infected with coronavirus.

Wednesday the NCAA approved plans for a long preseason to be able to give teams more time for walk-throughs, which are like low-impact methods aimed at teaching players instead of conditioning them.

College teams traditionally practice in the spring as well, but those sessions were cancelled this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who leads the White House task force on coronavirus, told CNN on Thursday that the NFL needs to take a ‘bubble,’ like the one produced by the NBA at Disney World in Florida, if it hopes to return safely.

‘Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from town and they are tested nearly every day — it will be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,’ Fauci said. ‘If there’s a second wave, which is truly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may well not happen this season.’

Texas reported new record highs of new cases and hospitalizations Wednesday. The state passed the 3,000 mark in new cases for initially with 3,129. The 2,793 COVID-19 patients in a medical facility is an 85 percent increase since Memorial Day.

Governor Greg Abbott has insisted Texas hospitals are designed for the rising numbers of patients and he has routinely touted available hospital space and intensive care beds as proof hospitals will not be overwhelmed.

On Wednesday, Texas health officials reported 13,815 hospital beds available over all with 1,473 ICU beds.

Abbott also said this week Texans have become lax in their personal social distancing efforts as well as other measures, such as for instance wearing masks, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 outbreak has also had an effect on other NCAA football teams.

The Southern Heritage Classic has canceled the September 12 game scheduled between Tennessee State and Jackson State in the initial known Division I cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘I know this is a great disappointment to numerous who consider SHC one of the major highlights of the entire year,’ founder Fred Jones said in Wednesday’s announcement. ‘The safe practices of our attendees alongside that of our staff, sponsors, yet others is a main concern.’

Governor Greg Abbott (pictured) has insisted Texas hospitals can handle the rising numbers of patients and he’s routinely touted available hospital space and intensive care beds as proof hospitals won’t be overrun. On Wednesday, Texas health officials reported 13,815 hospital beds available over all with 1,473 ICU beds

This may be the second cancellation in 36 months for the Southern Heritage Classic, which can be played at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. The 2018 game was called as a result of weather.

Officials are selling refunds, and Jones said he encourages following safety and social distancing precautions so every one can go back to usual activities as soon as possible.

Meanwhile a West Virginia player tested positive on Monday – the first day of voluntary workouts.

The school’s athletic department said in a statement that contact tracing identified other football players who could have been confronted with the athlete. Both the ball player who tested positive and the others he might have been in experience of will isolate themselves for 14 days, the statement said.

Voluntary workouts will carry on for players who have tested negative for the herpes virus, the statement said.

When West Virginia begins its fall semester on August 19, students must wear masks on campus, including in class. Students, faculty and staff must be tested for the virus before they return to campus and complete a coronavirus education course.