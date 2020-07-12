Thirteen people are arrested after large group of youths ‘became aggressive towards police’

Thirteen people have been arrested in Sussex after a large group of youths ‘became aggressive towards police’.

Police were called at around 10.30pm on Saturday to reports of a guy damaging a vehicle in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham.

Officers attemptedto arrest a suspect, but a ‘large group of youths descended on the area’.

The arrests were created for offences including assaulting a crisis worker and violent disorder.

All of those arrested have already been taken to custody, Sussex Police said, and a dispersal order has been issued for Shoreham town centre until midnight on Monday preventing large groups of young people from congregating in the area.

Police were called to a street in Shoreham, Sussex after reports of a guy damaging a car

Officers attempted to arrest a suspect, but a ‘large group of youths descended on the area’

Last night also saw illegal raves in London with police dispersing a large gathering in South Norwood Country Park.

Another large gathering at Burgess Park in Camberwell, south-east London saw officers and a helicopter used to disperse ravers.

Police launched a murder investigation after a guy was stabbed to death at the Black Prince Estate in Kennington, south London, shortly after 10pm on Saturday, in which a 30-year-old man was found with stab wounds.

The London Ambulance Service also attended but, inspite of the efforts of paramedics and police, the person died at the scene.

His family have already been informed and a post-mortem examination will soon be arranged in due course.

A short time later, a 26-year-old man took himself to hospital with stab wounds, which police believe were sustained in the same incident.

His injuries have already been assessed as not deadly. No arrests have been made.

There were also reports of a stabbing in west Norwood with police and ambulance at the scene.

The disorder comes after London was rocked by three stabbings in the space of ten hours as blood poured onto the capital’s streets following easing of lockdown.

The arrests were made for offences including assaulting an emergency worker and violent disorder

Separate attacks on Friday saw a new man killed in Poplar, a police knifed in Hendon and another man left fighting for his life after an assault in Haringey.

Police were called to Alexia Square, Poplar in east London briefly after 6pm and found a man considered to have been in his late teens or early 20s with stab wounds.

Despite emergency services carrying out first-aid the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2nd man, thought to be in his late teens, was rushed to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

The attack came less than five hours after an officer was stabbed chasing a guy suspected of having a knife.

Scotland Yard said officers were called at around 1.15pm to reports of a man observed in possession of a knife in Hendon Way, north-west London.

After searching for the suspect, the man fled from officers who gave chase plus one was stabbed in the arm, the force added.

The man was then tasered and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, it added.

Police said the person was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Later, at around 10.40pm Friday, still another man was knifed in Westbury Avenue, Haringey.

The 23-year-old has been taken up to hospital where his condition has been assessed as critical.

There has been no arrest during this period.